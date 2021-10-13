End farmers’ strife: Metropolitan

PATHANAMTHITTA

13 October 2021 18:47 IST

Council meet of Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church begins

Attributing the raging protest of farmers to the renunciation and desertion faced by the community for a long period, Mar Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan, head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, has called for urgent action to end the strife.

Addressing online a three-day meeting of the Prathinidhi Mandalam of the church here on Wednesday, the Metropolitan said the issues raised by protesters should be addressed by taking the farmers into confidence and by ensuring protection to the life and property of the people.

According to the Metropolitan, the issues faced by minority communities were indeed growing with the raging communalism. ‘‘Both religious nationalism and identity drawn from religion are dangerous. Instances of different groups clamouring in the name of religion are on a steady rise in India,” the Metropolitan said.

He called for an end to the abuse of anti-conversion law by various north Indian States to attack the church and missionaries and pointed to the death of Stan Swami, who had fought on behalf of the tribal community. Noting the recent developments in Afghanistan, he sought to register his concerns on the war of words that broke out in Kerala over religious extremism.

He also drew the attention of the council towards moulding educational institutions under the church as centres of excellence by enhancing the learning methods and upgrading the curricula.

Besides the Metropolitan, Suffragan Metropolitans Euyakim Mar Coorilos and Joseph Mar Barnabas and members of the council were present. Church secretary K.G. Joseph presented the annual report. Laity secretary P.P. Achankunju presented the budget.

As many as 1,451 representatives of the church from different parishes around the globe are attending the online event. New office-bearers will be elected on Friday.