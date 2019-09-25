End discrimination: Instrumentation staff

The Instrumentation Supervisors Association has demanded that the employees of the Central public sector unit Instrumentation Ltd. here be considered for wage revisions of 2007 and 2017. The association’s general body meeting held here passed a resolution demanding wage revision for the employees of this profit-making PSU.

A memorandum sent to Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arvind Ganpat Sawant said that the employees of Instrumentation’s Palakkad unit were being given salary as per the 1997 pay scale.

They were denied wage revision citing technical issue that the headquarters unit at Kota was on loss. In fact, the Kota unit of Instrumentation Ltd. was closed in April 2017, and the employees of that loss-making unit were paid salary and gratuity based on the 2007 pay scale.

1997 pay scale

“Unfortunately, the employees of this profit-making unit in Palakkad are still being paid salary and gratuity on the 1997 pay scale. This is unjustified and discriminatory,” said E. Jayachandran, secretary of the Instrumentation Supervisors Association. In the last financial year, the Palakkad unit achieved a turnover of ₹89 crore, and a profit of ₹10 crore. Mr. Jayachandran demanded that the Central government end its apathetic attitude towards the unit.

K.N. Mohan presided over the meeting.