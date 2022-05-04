End discrimination against UGC pensioners: council
The Action Council of Retired College and University Teachers has protested against the government’s denial of dearness allowance/dearness relief and other benefits related to revision of pension to University Grants Commission (UGC)/All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) pensioners.
All government employees and pensioners in the State had been sanctioned DA, a meeting of the action council held here recently said, urging the government to address the issue or face protests.
