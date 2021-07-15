Encyclopaedia of laws to be released today

Fourth theme-based series by SIEP

The State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications (SIEP) is coming out with an encyclopaedia of laws in Malayalam which attempts to throw light on important laws of the past and present and legal science subjects.

Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian will release the 640-page 'Niyamavijnanakosham' by handing a copy to Industries Minister P. Rajeeve here on Friday.

The fourth in a series of theme-based encyclopaedias published by the SIEP, the encyclopaedia contains nearly 1,000 articles on the legal system and legal science, and covers national, international and State laws and legal institutions.

Priced at ₹840, the encyclopaedia starts off with an article on the All India Services Act, 1951, and closes with a biographical sketch of Hugo Grotius, the 17th century Dutch jurist and scholar. The encyclopaedia contains the life sketches of eminent figures, including Aristotle, who have left their mark on the history and development of law. The work also covers commissions, tribunals and legal doctrines, and legislative process.

Special attention has been paid to the important laws passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly between 1957 and 2020. Articles on laws pertaining to fundamental rights, the rights of women and children, and human rights.

The SIEP has been publishing the popular ‘Sarvavijnanakosham’ series since 1972. In recent years, it has brought out theme-based encyclopaedias on astronomy, evolution and environmental science.

The 'Niyamavijnanakosham' is the product of a one-year-long effort by SIEP staff, an advisory committee which included SIEP director A.R. Rajan and N.K. Jayakumar, former vice chancellor, National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS).