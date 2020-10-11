Encroached land at Munnar acquired

IDUKKI

11 October 2020 20:34 IST

The Revenue Department acquired the land in which a resort and a camp under the ownership of Vellukunnel Jimmy Zakaria functioned at Anayirangal, near Munnar, on Sunday.

Devikulam Subcollector S. Prem Krishnan issued an order on October 7 to acquire the resort and land that were in encroached government property. They had found after verification that the title deed was forged. The order issued by the Subcollector directed Udumbanchola tehsildar to acquire the land.

On Sunday, the Devikulam Subcollector, Udumbanchola Land Assignment tehsildar Joseph and tehsildar Niju Kurian led the revenue team to acquire the resort and land. A notice board proclaiming it as government land was also erected there.

Mr Prem Krishnan told The Hindu that nearly five acres of land with tents and camping facilities was attached. The title deed of the land was under the tandaper (revenue record) issued to a land nearly half a km away.

A report by the Subcollector stated that in total, three plots owned by Jimmy Zakkaria in Chinnakkanal, near Munnar, were forged. The other two lands would be acquired after verification by the survey team, said the Revenue officials.

The total acreage of the land would come to around 10 acres. Jimmy Sakaria was listed as a major encroacher as per the information given by the Devikulam Revenue Divisional Office.

Munnar ASP Swapnil Mahajan-led police force also assisted in the attachment of the property. With this, the RDO launched the attachment of land and property as part of a huge exercise in connection with encroachment.