Encore for IUML in Ponnani

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) reasserted its supremacy in Ponnani constituency when its national secretary and two-time incumbent E.T. Mohammed Basheer trounced Left Democratic Front (LDF)-backed Independent P.V. Anvar, MLA, by nearly two lakh votes.

Even when creating a history of sorts in the victory margin in Ponnani, the IUML turned the triumphant occasion into one to show that the party was invincible in the south-western part of Malappuram district.

Mr. Anvar, currently the MLA of Nilambur, was fielded in Ponnani with much fanfare ballyhooing his potential ability to destroy the unity of the United Democratic Front (UDF) by delving deeply into it, particularly the Congress. But his overall behaviour in the pre- and post-poll scenario caused much anguish within the LDF in the district. The Communist Party of India (CPI), a major constituent of the LDF, had openly come out against him.

The huge victory margin of Mr. Basheer has sent the UDF ranks into ruptures of jubilation at Ponnani.

His lead had clocked 1.93 lakh towards the end of counting.

When Mr. Basheer polled 5.21 lakh votes, Mr. Anvar got 3.28 lakh votes. BJP candidate V.T. Rama polled 1.10 lakh votes. BJP’s K. Narayanan had polled 75,212 votes in the 2014 elections in Ponnani.

Assembly segments such as Tirurangadi, Tirur, and Kottakkal gave the UDF a lead of more than 40,000 in each. Tanur, which the LDF had wrested in 2016, gave Mr. Basheer a lead of more than 32,000 votes. When the UDF got a lead of more than 12,000 votes in Tavanur, its lead in Ponnani was nearly 10,000 and in Thrithala, a little over 8,400. The UDF had gone to the poll with a little apprehension in Ponnani as the LDF-backed Independent V. Abdurahman had given a tough fight in the 2014 elections, reducing Mr. Basheer’s lead to 25,410 votes.