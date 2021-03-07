Enact laws to monitor hostels for children: panel

Thiruvananthapuram

07 March 2021 00:30 IST

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought enactment of legislation to register hostels connected to educational institutions in the State.

The commission said framing of laws was necessary to regulate the functioning of hostels and monitor them and protect the rights of children living here. The laws should also be applicable to children’s hostels not connected to educational institutions it said.

