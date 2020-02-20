Empty container yard in Kottayam port

The plans by the Kottayam port to become an export-oriented unit has received a shot in the arm with one more shipping line opening its empty container yard here.

According to port officials, container shipping major MSC will be the second global shipping line after MAERSK to recognise the Kottayam port as the staking point. The new move will help exporters and importers cut down on time and cost. Owing to non-acceptance of the Kottayam port by some shipping lines, containers that were transshipped here are now being cleared in Kochi and this force many clients to stop operations here.

Export-oriented unit

Confirming the development, Abraham Varghese, Managing Director, Kottayam Port, said discussions were progressing with several shipping companies on promoting cargo transport through inland waterways while also offering services in Kochi. “The export of LCL containers will start in a couple of days. In the meantime, we have also approached the Customs Department seeking permission to open an export-oriented unit here and hope to begin the export of LCL containers as soon as possible,” he said.

An application by the port authority seeking a licence to operate as a minor port under Section 7 of the Customs Act had been under active consideration of the Central Board of Indirect Tax and Customs (CBIC).

The granting of the licence will enable the port to switch its cargo traffic operations entirely to inland waterways.