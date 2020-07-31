Emptied by COVID, homestays find going tough

The homestay sector, which along with Ayurveda and the backwaters played a key role in putting Kerala in the 10 best global destinations list of Lonely Planet, is short of breath as COVID-19 is on a rampage in the State.

The pre-COVID figures put the number of homestays in Kerala at over 1,500, 500 of which were classified by tourism agencies based on the amenities they had.

“Most homestays in locales like Wayanad and Idukki managed to weather the COVID-induced storm since their owners have at least 50 cents of cultivable land, where they grew vegetables, tapioca and other essentials. Homestays at heritage zones in West Kochi, on the Marari beach, and numerous other spots, are severely affected since they are situated in three to five cents of land that cannot be put to alternative use,” said M.P. Sivadattan, director of the Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (Kerala HATS).

Most of the homestay owners are elderly couples who invest their life savings in getting their house readied as good lodges for tourists. The nil foreign tourist inflow to the State ever since COVID-19 struck has sure hit them hard but it is not just them who are left in a quandary. The maids and other staff employed in homestays for cleaning and cooking work too have found themselves out of work since March. Declaration of several containment zones in Fort Kochi and Mattanchery areas have made matters worse.

“Among those affected, who used to make a living out of the tourist inflow to homestays or such properties, are the autorickshaw and car drivers, artistes of art forms like Kathakali, their make-up artistes, and tour guides. Old homestays that were high in demand for shooting films too do not have any takers now,” Mr Sivadattan said.

Making things further tight is the fact that the homestays, though locked down, have to pay commercial tariff towards fixed charges of power, water etc.

Paid quarantine

Some homestay owners found a way to sustain in the crisis by trying to rent out their facility to returnees to Kerala who had to be on quarantine. But they were stopped by neighbours. “Sadly, people in quarantine are considered by many in the State as COVID-19 carriers,” said a homestay owner.

Some respite

Even as foreign tourists were treated as corona carriers, a few homestays opened the gates for those stranded here. Among them was a facility run by Ashley Edwin Philip and Sheeba Ashley in Fort Kochi. “The tourists there participated in cooking classes and spent time playing indoor games. For exercise, they repeatedly climbed the stairs,” said Ms. Ashley.

A homestay owned by Dhanesh P.S. in Cherai came to the rescue of an elderly couple from the UK who were stranded in Kerala following the lockdown. The couple took to farming vegetables and plantain in the homestay compound during their month-long stay here.