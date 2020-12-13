Empowering women presence in green energy domain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 December 2020 19:37 IST

VES from Kerala has signed up for the UN’s Women Empowerment Principles

As ‘National Energy Conservation Day’ is being observed on Monday, Vydyuti Energy Services (VES), a mostly women enterprise in the renewable energy sector, is in the limelight after becoming one of the first companies from Kerala signed for the Women Empowerment Principles by the United Nations.

Of the 170 companies signed for this initiative from the country, 64 companies are from the private sector. VES is the 65th company. Kerala is already making giant strides in the renewable energy sector and has been ranked number one in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in India by Niti Aayog.

The insightful and in-depth understanding of the sustainable energy sector for 12 years, especially in the Middle East, has helped Anoop Babu to establish his dream venture back home after three years of research along with his mother and co-founder Indira Babu, a philanthropist.

A lofty ideal of empowering women inspired Mr. Babu to give key positions to women in the consultancy-cum-project management firm. Apart from mother, the rest of the team at the helm includes Sudha Kumari, a retired engineer who led the Energy Efficiency Department of the Kerala State Electricity Board, as VES’s head of business; Vani Vijay, a research expert, as a working partner; and Kokila Vijayakumar, as head of operations.

The firm specialises in consulting, training, energy audits and project management in the key focus areas like energy efficiency, renewable energy, e-mobility, carbon accounting and climate change, says Mr. Babu, an alumni of Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram,.

VES is the first authorised body in the State to provide certified technical training in major green energy domains along with the CII-ITC Centre for Excellence for Sustainable Development, Delhi. It can also be a technical and industrial partner of schools and engineering colleges for various green projects.