Employment generation a priority: O. R. Kelu 

The government is giving momentum to welfare activities by providing more job opportunities through various schemes promoting self-employment, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu said here on Tuesday. He was inaugurating bonus distribution at a Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) factory in Kottiyam.

Cashew labourers will get 20% bonus and an advance of ₹10,500 this year. A total of 540 labourers will receive a maximum bonus of ₹21,000 equivalent to three months salary, while office staff who are not eligible for bonus will get ₹2,750 as festival allowance and one month salary advance.

“The government has been extending full support to the cashew sector and decisions have been taken to reopen closed factories and increase wages. The cashew sector is very important for Kollam district and the demand for cashew from Kollam in the market is proof of this. Though there will be no festivities this year due to the Wayanad disaster, there was no change in bonus and salary advance disbursal,” he said. Talking to the factory staff, Mr Kelu added that Malayalis celebrating Onam without any distress shows the change in Kerala. Commenting on the hardships of cashew workers, the Minister said he is quite aware of their woes as he had worked as a farmhand in Kasaragod and Karnataka. The Minister spent more than an hour in the factory enjoying Onam programmes and felicitated the team that presented the best event.

Chairperson S Jayamohan presided over the function while board members, people’s representatives and officials were present. Various programmes including Thiruvathira, tug of war, musical chair, Kolkali and Chenda melam were held on the occasion.

