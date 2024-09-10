GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Employment generation a priority: O. R. Kelu 

Published - September 10, 2024 07:45 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The government is giving momentum to welfare activities by providing more job opportunities through various schemes promoting self-employment, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu said here on Tuesday. He was inaugurating bonus distribution at a Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) factory in Kottiyam.

Cashew labourers will get 20% bonus and an advance of ₹10,500 this year. A total of 540 labourers will receive a maximum bonus of ₹21,000 equivalent to three months salary, while office staff who are not eligible for bonus will get ₹2,750 as festival allowance and one month salary advance.

“The government has been extending full support to the cashew sector and decisions have been taken to reopen closed factories and increase wages. The cashew sector is very important for Kollam district and the demand for cashew from Kollam in the market is proof of this. Though there will be no festivities this year due to the Wayanad disaster, there was no change in bonus and salary advance disbursal,” he said. Talking to the factory staff, Mr Kelu added that Malayalis celebrating Onam without any distress shows the change in Kerala. Commenting on the hardships of cashew workers, the Minister said he is quite aware of their woes as he had worked as a farmhand in Kasaragod and Karnataka. The Minister spent more than an hour in the factory enjoying Onam programmes and felicitated the team that presented the best event.

Chairperson S Jayamohan presided over the function while board members, people’s representatives and officials were present. Various programmes including Thiruvathira, tug of war, musical chair, Kolkali and Chenda melam were held on the occasion.

Published - September 10, 2024 07:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.