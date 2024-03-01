ADVERTISEMENT

Employer is free to engage skilled workers for handling delicate articles: Kerala High Court

March 01, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KOCHI

It dismissed an appeal filed by headload workers unions challenging a single judge order permitting certain employers to engage their own specialised workers for loading and unloading electronic equipment and appliances

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has held that an employer is free to employ skilled and semi-skilled persons for dealing with delicate and precious/sophisticated articles instead of engaging headload workers.

The Bench made the observation recently while dismissing an appeal filed by headload workers unions challenging a single judge order permitting certain employers to engage their own specialised workers for loading and unloading electronic equipment and appliances and providing for police protection for the same.

The unions contended that television, refrigerator, microwave oven, electronic kitchen ranges, mobile phones, electronic tablets, etc. were not delicate and sophisticated items as claimed by the petitioners and do not require any special skill.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dismissing the appeal, the Bench observed that every kind of loading and unloading could not be conducted by an ordinary headload worker registered under the Kerala Headload Workers Act and the Rules. The employer was free to employ skilled and semi-skilled persons for dealing with sensitive and precious/sophisticated articles. Any prevention or obstruction thereto will lead to right to livelihood under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US