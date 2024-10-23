GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Employees’ unions appeal against privatisation of Cochin Shipyard 

Employees demand that the Centre turn away from its efforts to hand over the shipyard to private players and end the sale of its shares

Published - October 23, 2024 08:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
John Fernandez, District President of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) inaugurates the joint trade union dharna against the privatisation in front of Cochin Shipyard in Kochi on Wednesday.

John Fernandez, District President of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) inaugurates the joint trade union dharna against the privatisation in front of Cochin Shipyard in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Employees’ trade unions under the aegis of the Central Public Sector Coordination Committee has appealed against the privatisation of Cochin Shipyard, which, the committee said, was the largest shipyard in the country and came into existence in 1972 at the end of a long-standing demand.

The shipyard achieved its present status as a public sector undertaking, overcoming several hurdles. It registered a turnover of ₹3,645 crore during 2023-24 and a profit of ₹813.60 crore after tax.

The shipyard was also raised from Schedule A of PSUs to Schedule B in 2023 considering its performance. It is equipped to build 1,10,000 deadweight tonnage vessels and can carry out maintenance work on 1,25,000 DWT vessels. It has experience in building 175 vessels and carrying out maintenance works on 2,500 vessels. It is considering this vast experience that European and US clients approach the shipyard. The shipyard also has facilities in Hooghly, Udupi, and Mumbai, besides an international ship repair facility in Kochi.

The employees said it was possible that some companies might have set their eyes on the shipyard. But the Union government joining hands to help these players would be tantamount to treason, claimed a communication from the union.

The Centre should turn away from its efforts to hand over the shipyard to private players and end the sale of its shares, employees demanded at a public protest meeting here.

Meanwhile, the coordination committee launched a signature campaign on Wednesday to submit a mass petition to the Labour Ministry protesting against the failure of the government to fill vacancies in labour tribunals and labour commissioners’ offices.

Coordination committee convener Aji M.G. said there were 2,103 labour disputes pending before the Central Government Industrial Tribunal (CGIT) as it has been without a presiding officer since August 2022. At present, 11 out of the 22 CGITs do not have presiding officers and 21 CGITs are without registrars, and a total of 71,253 disputes are pending disposal. Mr. Aji also added that the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner’s office in Kakkanad also remained understaffed, delaying dispute resolution despite a Supreme Court directive in July 2023 to fill vacancies. The signature campaign would be held on October 23, 24, and 25, he said.

Published - October 23, 2024 08:13 pm IST

