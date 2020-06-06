Employees’ dues to be cleared, says Minister

Alappuzha

06 June 2020 21:24 IST

The State government will initiate measures to clear the dues of employees of Autokast, a ferrous foundry manufacturing unit in the public sector at S.N. Puram, near Cherthala, this month itself, Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan has said.

Mr. Jayarajan, along with Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, visited the Autokast on Saturday.

The Industries Minister said the company had been making huge losses.

