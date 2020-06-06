Kerala

Employees’ dues to be cleared, says Minister

The State government will initiate measures to clear the dues of employees of Autokast, a ferrous foundry manufacturing unit in the public sector at S.N. Puram, near Cherthala, this month itself, Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan has said.

Mr. Jayarajan, along with Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, visited the Autokast on Saturday.

The Industries Minister said the company had been making huge losses.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 9:25:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/employees-dues-to-be-cleared-says-minister/article31768345.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY