Empanelled employees of KSRTC eligible for gratuity: HC

Published - October 23, 2024 08:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The empanelled employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) who have put in five years of continuous service are eligible for gratuity claims, the Kerala High Court has held.

A Division Bench of the court upheld an order of a Single Bench, which directed the controlling authority under the Payment of Gratuity Act to adjudicate the gratuity claims of the employees.

The Division Bench issued the order on Wednesday, while dismissing an appeal filed by the KSRTC against the single judge’s order.

Though the State government had earlier exempted the KSRTC from the provisions of the Payment of Gratuity Act, the decision was revisited in 2015, with a clarification that the empanelled employees were entitled to gratuity if they had five years of continuous service as per Section 4(1) of the Act.

The corporation moved the High Court after the controlling authority allowed the gratuity claims of empanelled employees.

