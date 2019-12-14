Kerala

Emotional farewell to two canine sentinels

Kannur Police Chief Pratheesh Kumar at the farewell to the retiring police squad dogs Kimo and Sona in Kannur on Friday.

Kimo and Sona of Kannur police retire from active service

It was an emotional day for the Kannur police, when Kimo, a tracker dog, and Sona, a sniffer dog, retired from active service on Friday.

Having served for over 10 years, both were part of the dog squad that helped detect several crimes. Kannur Police Chief Pratheesh Kumar paid his respects during the emotional farewell.

Both the dogs will be shifted to Vishranthi in Thrissur, which has become a resting place for retired dogs.

While M.V. Jayachandran and P.V Baburaj were the handlers for Kimo, K.P. Rineesh Kumar and P. Abhilash took care of Sona.

Mr. Baburaj said Kimo was brought to the department when he was around 3 months. When he turned six months, he was sent to the training centre in Thrissur. Kimo proved his worth during the training and was adjudged the best tracker dog.

“There was a time when it was said that any case would be solved when Kimo was on the job,” said Mr. Baburaj.

Mr.Raneesh, who handled Sona, said the dog was very alert and was used for raids and security purposes.

