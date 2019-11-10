Emission data yet to be linked to VAHAN

Kerala has failed to link emission-related data of 1.25 crore motor vehicles with the Transport Mission mode project’s pan-India application VAHAN for vehicle registration as directed by the Supreme Court.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had fixed April 1, 2019 as the time limit for linkage of the PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate with the VAHAN database and had amended Rule 115 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to enable the linkage.

Many reminders

Kerala has failed to link the data despite reminders from MoRTH, the latest on September 23, 2019. Those taking motor vehicles registered in Kerala to other State have started feeling the inconvenience and they are denied new PUC from testing stations.

With the operationalisation of the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, the motorists have to face revised penalties for driving vehicle violating air pollution standards. The information should be made available to citizens in electronic form in m-Parivahan and e-Challan platforms.

As per the Act effective from September 1, persons causing noise and air pollution will have to pay ₹10,000 as fine besides getting their driving licences disqualified for three months. But in Kerala, the fine has been reduced with effect from October 26. For the first offence it is ₹2,000 and for second or subsequent offence ₹10,0000. Earlier, the fine was only ₹1,000 for not having a valid PUC for all classes of motor vehicles.

Delay in porting

The delay in porting the 1.25 crore vehicles and taking a call on the revision of rates of the PUC are cited as the main reasons for the delay in linking the emission data to the VAHAN database.

Once the linkage is provided, the PUC certificate will be provided only through the server after the emission data are provided from the testing station. “As checking has been strengthened and six times rpm had to be taken, the sensors will not last for more than 50 vehicles and will need replacement. The rates may be doubled. The chances of snags are high as the server breakdown will be common,” proprietor of a testing centre said. “The software of the NIC is ready and the vehicle porting has begun in the State to weed out multiple entries. The software of Keltron is also ready for filtering the testing centres,” a top Motor Vehicles Department official said.