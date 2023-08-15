ADVERTISEMENT

Emirates to celebrate Onam with sadya onboard

August 15, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

From August 20 to 31, authentic Onam dishes would be served across all cabin classes, on flights to and from Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai

The Hindu Bureau

The Emirates Airline joins the celebration of the Kerala harvest season, with a myriad of delicious treats onboard and an array of entertaining Malayalam movies.

From August 20 to 31, authentic Onam dishes would be served across all cabin classes, on flights to and from Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai, said a release issued by the Emirates here on Tuesday.

Onboard the 14 weekly Emirates flights to Kochi and the 7 weekly Emirates flights to Thiruvananthapuram, curated menus with the distinctive flavours of Onam would be served, giving travellers a taste of home. Passengers would enjoy traditional appetisers, a selection of tasty dips and pickles, said the airline.

A choice of main courses would follow, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Desserts would also be served. Staying true to the festive season, all meals would be served on banana leaf dish liners to offer an authentic feel to the sadya for Keralites, said the release.

