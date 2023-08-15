HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Emirates to celebrate Onam with sadya onboard

From August 20 to 31, authentic Onam dishes would be served across all cabin classes, on flights to and from Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai

August 15, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Emirates Airline joins the celebration of the Kerala harvest season, with a myriad of delicious treats onboard and an array of entertaining Malayalam movies.

From August 20 to 31, authentic Onam dishes would be served across all cabin classes, on flights to and from Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai, said a release issued by the Emirates here on Tuesday.

Onboard the 14 weekly Emirates flights to Kochi and the 7 weekly Emirates flights to Thiruvananthapuram, curated menus with the distinctive flavours of Onam would be served, giving travellers a taste of home. Passengers would enjoy traditional appetisers, a selection of tasty dips and pickles, said the airline.

A choice of main courses would follow, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Desserts would also be served. Staying true to the festive season, all meals would be served on banana leaf dish liners to offer an authentic feel to the sadya for Keralites, said the release.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.