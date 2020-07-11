Emirates announces repatriation flights to India

Dubai-based Emirates will operate special repatriation flights to five Indian cities from July 12 to 26 to assist stranded Indians return home and for residents of the UAE currently in India to return to the country.
The flights will be operated to Bengaluru (twice daily); Delhi (twice); Kochi (twice); Mumbai (thrice) and Thiruvananthapuram (one). However, the flights to Bengaluru and Mumbai were subject to State government approval, a press release said here.
Only Indian citizens stranded in the UAE will be allowed to fly from Dubai to the five Indian destinations. The flights from India to Dubai will be available for UAE nationals and residents with prior entry approval from the
General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDFRA) for residents of Dubai, and ICA approval for residents of other emirates of the UAE.
All passengers travelling from airports in India to Dubai are also required to carry a negative Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) certificate issued by a laboratory authorised by the Indian government.
