Emeritus Archbishop Mar Joseph Powathil laid to rest

March 22, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Police according the guard of honours to the late Emeritus Archbishop Mar joseph Powathil during his funeral at Changanassery on Wednesday.

The mortal remains of Archbishop Emeritus Mar Joseph Powathil, former head of the Archdiocese of Changanassery of the Syro-Malabar Church, were laid to rest here with State honours on Wednesday.

The funeral services during the day commenced with the holy mass, in which Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alenchery was the main celebrant. As many as 50 bishops including Mar Joseph Perumthottam, Archbishop of Changanassery, and hundreds of clergymen in the Syro-Malabar Church assisted the cardinal.

Cardinal Baselios Mar Cleemis, Major Archbishop of Syro-Malankara Church, and Varghese Chakkalackal, Bishop of the Latin diocese of Kozhikode, gave condolence messages. Bishop Mar Thomas Padiyath read out the condolence message of the Pope, which was sent by the Vatican secretary.

A copper plate carrying inscriptions on the life story of the archbishop was placed inside the coffin that carried his mortal remains. It was soon laid to rest at St Mary’s Forane Church in Changanassery.

A wide array of leaders across all political parties including Ministers V. N. Vasavan, Roshy Augustine, Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan, Congress general secretary K. C. Venugopal, former Minister P. K. Kunhalikkuty paid their last respects to the Archbishop.. West Bengal Governor C. V. Anandabose and Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai also paid their homages to the departed soul.

People from different parts of the State including members of the various missionary institutions poured in to Changanassery for attending the funeral service.

The merchants in Changanassery observed hartal on Wednesday as a mark of respect to the late archbishop.

