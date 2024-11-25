Emerging-technology hub to be set up in Thiruvananthapuram, announcement to be made at Huddle Global start-up festival

An emerging-technology hub will be set up in Thiruvananthapuram with focus on five major growth areas for Kerala, namely food and agriculture, space, digital media and entertainment, health care and life sciences, and renewable energy, Kerala Starup Mission (KSUM) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anoop Ambika has said.

The official announcement in this regard is expected to be made at the three-day Huddle Global start-up festival to be organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in the capital from November 28. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the festival at Hotel Leela Raviz at Kovalam.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Ambika said that the festival was expected to bring in investments and business development opportunities for the start-ups in the State.

“Unlike the regular start-up events, this will be a more informal event where people stay at the venue for three days and have fruitful interactions. The event will have deliberations aimed at scaling up the start-up ecosystem, which has been witnessing a period of growth over the past few years. The KSUM has a sector agnostic approach, supporting start-ups in all sectors,” he said.

Roundtables

Three roundtables focussing on agriculture, space-defence sectors and Global Capability Centres (GCC) will be held on the sidelines. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will lead the roundtable on GCC that aims at offering investment-related services for industry and corporates who want to set up business in Kerala.

The women’s zone at the festival will focus on initiatives to support women entrepreneurs. According to Mr. Ambika, out of the 6,100 registered start-ups in the State, only around 500 are women-owned, with more than 51% shares held by women. Consul generals and venture capitalists from 15 countries are expected to be part of the events.

Four important technological interventions will be highlighted as part of the festival. K.R. Jyothilal, Additional Chief Secretary, will speak on Green Hydrogen valley project. Sam Santosh, founder of SciGenom Labs, will speak on Kerala Genomic Data Centre. Alex James, Dean of External Linkage and Projects at Digital University, will speak on Graphene. P.V. Unnikrishnan, Member Secretary, K-DISC, will speak on Green open access registry.

Deeptech Zone

Economic diversification through port-driven industrial clusters, in the context of the development of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, will be another focus area. The Deeptech Zone will have an expo of deep tech start-ups as well as a student innovations initiative. Industry leaders, sectoral experts, innovators, funders and public speakers will be part of the event. Zoho Corporation founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu, historian William Dalrymple, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairperson S. Somanath and KSIDC managing director S. Harikishore.