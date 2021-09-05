Emergency wing at Konni MCH to open on Sept. 11

Intensive Care unit and Operation theatre will also start to function

Ending a long wait, the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Konni is finally set to begin full scale operations with the opening of an emergency wing on September 11.

According to the hospital authority, Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the wing at a function to be held here on the day. Alongside the emergency wing, an Intensive Care unit and Operation theatre too will start to function at the hospital on the same day.

While the outpatient and in-patient units of the hospital have already become operational here, no patients in critical condition could be brought here in the absence of an Emergency Department. Presently, patients arriving at the OP are admitted only if they need inpatient treatment.

The upcoming Emergency Department will have four divisions: Triage, Red, Yellow and Green. The patients brought to the wing will be subjected to a preliminary examination at triage. The critically ill will be transferred to Red while the sick, including those with injuries, to Yellow, and those with mild illness will be taken to Green.

“The recruitment of medical doctors and other staff required to operate these units have been almost complete. The equipment required for the operation theatre, including the anaesthesia workstation, operating table, shadowless light and diathermy etc too have been arranged,” said an official.

The ICU will have four ventilators, 12 ICU beds, 50 oxygen concentrators, three cardiac monitors, a bed side locker and a bed over table. An additional set of 120 beds with oxygen facilities have been arranged for the IP while the installation of an ultrasound scanning machine too has been completed.

Meanwhile, an executive meeting of the hospital development society, chaired by the District Collector, has decided to open a bank account. The move will enable the hospital to charge the fees that are legally required for the services.

Plans are also afoot to commence the steps to admit students from the next academic year onward. According to officials, efforts are on to obtain the national medical Council's nod.