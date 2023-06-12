Emergency Synod of bishops begins in Kochi  

June 12, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - KOCHI

An emergency Synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church began at Mount St. Thomas here on Monday. The meeting began with a meditation preached by Thamarassery bishop Remigiose Inchananiyil. The Cardinal led a concentrated Mass.

The Synod expressed anguish over the government’s alleged failure to take action against those behind the violence in Manipur. The bishops also appealed to the State government to protect farmers from wild animal attacks.

An official communication said the Synod was being held to discuss the issue of Mass celebration.