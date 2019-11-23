Emergency surgery: police clear the way for ambulance

A baby boy from Palakkad who was diagnosed with chylothorax, a rare condition in which lymphatic fluid leaks into the space between lung and chest wall, was brought to the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi, from Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital in about three-and-a-half hours, against the usual five hours, with the traffic police clearing the way for the ambulance carrying the baby all along the way.

After examining MRI results at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH) in Kozhikode, the doctors recommended emergency surgery and at 3 p.m. the ambulance KL-11 R 1429 was arranged with the support of the Active Network Group of Emergency Life Savers (Angels).

The traffic police had made arrangements on the Thondayad-Tenhipalam stretch of the National Highway to clear way for an ambulance that left the city at 5 p.m. The vehicle covered 168 km in three-and-a-half hours.

Social media alerts were circulated widely to mobilise public support.

MRI to be done today

Doctors who examined the 36-day-old Mohammed Shihab at Amrita have taken measures to stabilise its conditions.

An MRI will be done on Saturday to know the cause of fluid collection in the chest. Further course of action will be decided after that.

Doctors are of the opinion that a key hole surgery may be required later.

The baby had developed breathing difficulty due to collection of fluid in the chest on its 6th day after birth. A tube was put to drain the fluid and was referred to the Kozhikode hospital on the 17th day.

Funds sanctioned

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja announced the release of ₹3.2 lakh for the baby’s surgery. In an official communication, she also wished him a speedy recovery.