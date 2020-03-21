Emergency services must today

Emergency services in the district, including hospitals, should function on Sunday, District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan has said. He issued the directive in view of the ‘janata curfew’ planned for Sunday.

The directive is applicable to all private hospitals as well as canteens of hospitals in the district. Steps should also be taken to ensure uninterrupted water and power supply, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said.

The One-Day Home and Ente Koodu functioning at the KSRTC complex at Thampanoor will remain closed on Sunday on account of the curfew, the District Women and Child Development officer said. The curfew is set to be observed from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The Health Department has established temporary care homes for placing passengers arriving at the Thiruvananthapuram airport under surveillance for COVID-19.

Once they are shifted to the care homes, they are screened for infection. If they are cleared, they are taken to their respective districts in Health Department vehicles and advised to remain in home quarantine.

The care homes set up at SAMETI, IMG Hostel at PMG, Veli Youth Hostel and the Co-operative Training Institute at Manvila can accommodate 176 persons at a time.