Emergency ops centre opened at Sabarimala

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has opened an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at Sabarimala that will function round the clock during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season.

The EOC has been opened in association with the District Disaster Management Authority, Pathanamthitta. The 18-member EOC will coordinate activities related to disaster mitigation and coordinate with the departments/agencies concerned, particularly the departments of Police, Fire and Rescue Services, and Health.

The EOC will be based at Nilackal with units at Pampa and the Sannidhanam, with each of the units having six staff and officers deputed from the Departments of Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Forest, and Health. The three units are also equipped with communication facilities including wireless, hotlines, laptops and megaphones.

Further, the EOC will keep track of the number of devotees arriving for darshan, leaving the location, and the number present at the Sannidhanam at a given time. Information related to weather updates and water storage in the dams also will be available at the EOC.

Additionally, telephone numbers of various government departments and resource inventory would be available at the EOC, the KSDMA said.