Emergency ops centre activated

With the northeast monsoon turning vigorous over Kerala, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) activated the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) on Monday. The authority has decided to place a request for five additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for tackling emergencies.

The decision was taken at a KSDMA executive committee meeting convened by Chief Secretary Tom Jose here on Monday.

NDRF teams

Four teams of the NDRF are already stationed in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts. Five more teams from Arakkonam were expected to join them by Tuesday afternoon, KSDMA officials said.

With the SEOC getting operationalised, representatives will be assigned from various State and Central government agencies for coordinated disaster mitigation measures. The agencies include the Irrigation Department, Kerala Water Authority, Kerala State Electricity Board, police, Fire and Rescue Services, armed forces, NDRF, CRPF and Motor Vehicles Department.

Water level in dams

Meanwhile, the meeting concluded that the water levels in dams did not pose an alarming situation.

Monday’s meeting designated the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) as the State Incident Commander.