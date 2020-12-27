Emergency Operations Centre in Kottayam

A state-of-the art District Emergency Operations Centre, which has been set up at the District Collectorate in Kottayam for coordination of disaster management activities, will commence operations on Monday.
Revenue minister E. Chandrasekharan will inaugurate the facility at a function to be presided over by Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, District Collector M. Anjana, District Police Chief G. Jayadev, ADM Anil Oommen, and hazard analyst Atulya Thomas will speak.
The centre, comprising a control room, incident commander’s cabin, conference hall, resting space, and pantry, has been established with Plan funds from the State Disaster Management Authority.
A team of revenue, police, and Fire and Rescue Services officials, led by the Chief Executive Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority, will work round the clock from the centre.
The centre is also equipped with high-speed network, hotline connections with the State Disaster Management Authority, satellite phones, police wireless systems, multimedia projectors, and smart televisions.
