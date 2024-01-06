Emergency medicine wings at 7 more MCHs

January 06, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Emergency medicine and trauma care divisions are being launched in seven more medical college hospitals (MCHs) in the State.

At present, Emergency Medicine departments are functional at Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Kannur medical college hospitals.

New Emergency Medicine departments will now be launched at the new medical college hospitals in Kollam, Konni, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Manjeri.

ADVERTISEMENT

New posts, that of one associate professor, one assistant professor, and two senior residents each, have been created in these new MCHs, where the department will be started in a time-bound manner. Posts of two senior residents each have also been created at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode MCHs.

An official release here said that Emergency Medicine departments are being started as part of the quality improvement drive being taken up in all MCHs, in order to provide better and timely care to those landing in casualty wings following road accidents or health emergencies

Medicine, Surgery, Orthopaedics, Cardiology, and Neurology departments work in a coordinated manner under one umbrella when Emergency Medicine works as a separate department

Trauma care will have extensive triaging facilities so that patients are provided treatment on a priority basis

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.