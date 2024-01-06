ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency medicine wings at 7 more MCHs

January 06, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Emergency medicine and trauma care divisions are being launched in seven more medical college hospitals (MCHs) in the State.

At present, Emergency Medicine departments are functional at Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Kannur medical college hospitals. 

New Emergency Medicine departments will now be launched at the new medical college hospitals in Kollam, Konni, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Manjeri.

New posts, that of one associate professor, one assistant professor, and two senior residents each, have been created in these new MCHs, where the department will be started in a time-bound manner. Posts of two senior residents each have also been created at Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode MCHs. 

An official release here said that Emergency Medicine departments are being started as part of the quality improvement drive being taken up in all MCHs, in order to provide better and timely care to those landing in casualty wings following road accidents or health emergencies 

Medicine, Surgery, Orthopaedics, Cardiology, and Neurology departments work in a coordinated manner under one umbrella when Emergency Medicine works as a separate department 

Trauma care will have extensive triaging facilities so that patients are provided treatment on a priority basis

