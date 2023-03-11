ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency medical kits released

March 11, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd. has introduced an emergency medical kit which can provide first aid during all health emergencies and which can be kept at all workplaces or carried by health workers/emergency rescue volunteers.

Health Minister Veena George launched the emergency medical kit on Saturday by handing over these kits to the ASHAs working amongst the tribes in tribal colonies in the State.

The contents of the medical kit has been carefully chosen so that first aid can be provided in an effective manner, adhering to all quality norms. Over 10 drugs and other medical consumables have been included in the kit, which will be made available at less than ₹1,000, through Karunya pharmacies.

The ASHA drug kit, kit for anganwadi workers and the medical kit for schools will also be made available through Karunya pharmacies

Transport Minister Antony Raju, NHM State Mission Director Mrinmayi Joshi, the Director of Health Services K.J. Reena and KMSCL officials were present at the launch.

