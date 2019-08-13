Emergency lamps for the flood-hit

While the first Mission Reconnect team from southern Kerala set off to Kannur from Kollam on Monday, the students of TKM Institute of Technology are busy making emergency lights to distribute in flood-hit areas till electricity is restored.

The students, with the help of faculty members, have designed the battery-powered lamps that are on their way to relief camps. The lamps with LED bulbs are cost-effective and will work for 48 hours. Three LED bulbs and a clock battery are the only requirements and the lamps function without any switch. Along with this, the student collective will also be sending power banks to flood-hit districts.

21 lakh connections hit

Meanwhile, the 33-member Mission Reconnect team from the district under assistant engineer Sunil Kumar will be helping restore power supply in various parts of Kannur. Reportedly, around 21 lakh connections were hit during the past few days.

Since Kollam is one of the least-affected districts in the State, the district administration is currently focussing on the transportation of relief material to other parts. During the last two days, truckloads of relief materials based on the priority list from various districts were sent to Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad.

Most-needed items

The Health Department is providing necessary medicines and now the most-needed items include cleaning mops, gloves, bleaching powder, masks, buckets, and boots, said the District Collector. Currently, Kollm has four camps functioning in Karunagappally and Kunnathur taluks, accommodating around 911 persons.