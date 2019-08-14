Emergency aid for flood victims

The Cabinet has decided to sanction an emergency financial assistance of ₹10,000 each to the families affected by the floods, ₹10 lakh to those who lost their land and houses and ₹4 lakh for repairing houses that have become uninhabitable.

Briefing reporters about the decisions of a Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the funds for the flood victims would be provided from the State Disaster Response Fund and National Disaster Response Fund. The village officer and secretary of each local body would be entrusted with the task of preparing the list of beneficiaries in a transparent manner.

The compensation for the families of those who had lost their lives would be awarded as per the SDRF norms as done in the previous year. Those who left their own houses and moved into the houses of their kin too would be treated on a par with the families housed in relief camps. Funds would be provided to compensate crop loss, reconstruct roads and public assets.

A Cabinet subcommittee comprising Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan, Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran and Ports Minister Kadannapally Ramachandran has been formed for ensuring timely distribution of assistance and placing recommendations to give financial assistance in the case of trade and industrial establishments that bore the brunt of the monsoon fury.

Antyodaya Anna Yojana families are eligible for 35 kg of free rice a month. Other flood-hit families would be get 15 kg rice free-of-cost. This includes the fishermen families too in the flood affected areas.

A panel headed by Chief Secretary Tom Jose and comprising Additional Chief Secretaries Biswas Mehta, Manoj Joshi, D.K. Singh and V. Venu has been constituted for preparing a memorandum to be submitted to the Centre for securing assistance.

The government would request the State Level Bankers’ Committee to waive the commission levied for transferring funds from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to the bank accounts of the victims. It also urged to waive the norm for minimum balance in the accounts of the flood victims, he said.