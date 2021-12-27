EMC to pilot 25-kW hydrokinetic power project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 December 2021 23:17 IST

₹65-lakh project to come up at the left bank canal of Moolathara regulator

In an effort to tap the power generation potential of irrigation channels, a 25-kilowatt hydrokinetic power project will be piloted in the left bank canal of the Moolathara regulator in Palakkad district.

The Energy Management Centre, Kerala (EMC), the Power department agency which is spearheading the project, has selected Maclec, a New Delhi-based firm, for implementing it and is expected to issue the work order soon.

The 25-kW project is estimated to cost ₹65 lakh. If successful, a larger, three-megawatt (3 MW) project will be established in the same canal with the support of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), EMC director R. Harikumar said.

Advertising

Advertising

Hydrokinetic power projects generate electricity by directly utilising the kinetic energy of flowing water, unlike large hydropower projects which rely on the potential energy of water stored in dam reservoirs.

With large hydel initiatives such as the 163-MW Athirappilly project shelved on account of environmental concerns, the Power department and the KSEB have been pushing small hydel projects and similar alternatives to tap the hydropower potential of the State’s waterbodies.

In June this year, the Power department cleared a proposal submitted by the EMC for deploying hydrokinetic turbines in irrigation channels and the tail race schemes of the hydel project managed by the KSEB.

“For the 25-kW pilot project, we had initially selected the Malampuzha dam, but dropped it as the capacity utilisation factor of the canal there was found to be low,” the EMC director said. Studies also showed that the left bank canal at Moolathara has a steady water flow for 10.5 months in a year, which is ideal as the consistency and velocity of flow is crucial for hydrokinetic power projects.

The EMC is also exploring the possibility of installing a hydrokinetic project in the tail race scheme of the Lower Periyar power project of the KSEB in Idukki district.