EMC to improve energy efficiency in farm sector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 January 2021 00:22 IST

Webinars help farmers with tips on energy-efficient use of machinery

The Energy Management Centre (EMC), the State-designated agency for energy efficiency initiatives, has kicked off activities aimed at improving energy efficiency in the farm sector, particularly in the use of agriculture pump sets.

EMC has started a series of webinars dealing with techniques to improve energy efficiency in the different stages of farming. The EMC is also poised to implement a joint programme of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union Power Ministry and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for a capacity building programme for farmers through Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) on the energy efficient use of farm pump sets.

“'We have started a series of webinars which provide farmers with tips to improve energy efficiency in different aspects of farming including post-harvest technologies and energy-efficient use of machinery such as tractors and tillers,” EMC director R. Harikumar said.

The webinars are organised on the last Thursdays of every month with the assistance of the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) and the Kelappaji College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology under the KAU, he said. A major thrust area is on improving the efficiency of electricity-guzzling agricultural pump sets. “'The idea is to provide tips on the selection of energy-efficient pumps. But that alone is not sufficient. Selection of appropriate allied equipment such as suction pipes, foot valves and delivery pipe also is important,” Mr. Harikumar said.