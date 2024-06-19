Embrace modern trends in reading: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has underlined the need to examine the impact of technological tools and platforms on the reading habit of Keralites. It is important to understand how modern trends are reshaping the reading culture in our State which has the highest number of libraries, he said while inaugurating the National Reading Day celebrations organised by the P.N.Panicker Foundation here on Wednesday.

“From thumbing through hard copies, we have come to a time when digital copies of books are available at our fingertips and even podcasts for those who prefer the audio version”, he said, adding that changes in the reading habit were inevitable to keep up with the times.

Observing that superstitions and regressive customs were rearing their ugly head, Mr.Vijayan said reading was a powerful tool against such practices and beliefs. He stressed the need to reinvent libraries as hubs of social interaction and exchange of ideas, with discussions on social issues.

Mr.Vijayan released a book titled Oonjalukutteede Umminikaryangal penned by Varada R.P, a student of the Vilavoorkal Higher Secondary school. Chairman, P.N.Panicker Foundation Pannian Ravindran, former Deputy Speaker of the Rajya Sabha P.J.Kurian, former Kerala Speaker M.Vijayakumar, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India T.K.A.Nair and Vice Chairman of the foundation N.Balagopal were among those present.

The State Institute of Languages organised a seminar and quiz competition in connection with the National Reading day. Director, Kerala State Literacy Mission A.G.Oleena inaugurated the event.

