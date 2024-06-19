GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Embrace modern trends in reading: CM

Published - June 19, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan releasing a book penned by  Varada R.P, a student of Vilavoorkal Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram, at a function to inaugurate the National Reading Day on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan releasing a book penned by  Varada R.P, a student of Vilavoorkal Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram, at a function to inaugurate the National Reading Day on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has underlined the need to examine the impact of technological tools and platforms on the reading habit of Keralites. It is important to understand how modern trends are reshaping the reading culture in our State which has the highest number of libraries, he said while inaugurating the National Reading Day celebrations organised by the P.N.Panicker Foundation here on Wednesday.

“From thumbing through hard copies, we have come to a time when digital copies of books are available at our fingertips and even podcasts for those who prefer the audio version”, he said, adding that changes in the reading habit were inevitable to keep up with the times.

Observing that superstitions and regressive customs were rearing their ugly head, Mr.Vijayan said reading was a powerful tool against such practices and beliefs. He stressed the need to reinvent libraries as hubs of social interaction and exchange of ideas, with discussions on social issues.

Mr.Vijayan released a book titled Oonjalukutteede Umminikaryangal penned by Varada R.P, a student of the Vilavoorkal Higher Secondary school. Chairman, P.N.Panicker Foundation Pannian Ravindran, former Deputy Speaker of the Rajya Sabha P.J.Kurian, former Kerala Speaker M.Vijayakumar, former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India T.K.A.Nair and Vice Chairman of the foundation N.Balagopal were among those present.

The State Institute of Languages organised a seminar and quiz competition in connection with the National Reading day. Director, Kerala State Literacy Mission A.G.Oleena inaugurated the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.