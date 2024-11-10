 />
Embrace modern science, AYUSH secretary urges Ayurveda docs

Published - November 10, 2024 10:11 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
AYUSH Ministry secretary, Rajesh Kotecha, inaugurating the 61st Ayurveda seminar of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala at Charitable Hospital, Kottakkal, on November 10.

AYUSH Ministry secretary, Rajesh Kotecha, inaugurating the 61st Ayurveda seminar of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala at Charitable Hospital, Kottakkal, on November 10. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

AYUSH Ministry secretary and former Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat Ayurved University, Rajesh Kotecha, has urged the practitioners and researchers of Ayurveda to make use of science for their excellence. “Don’t hesitate to use science for your excellence and practice. ,” he said, exhorting the Ayurvedic community not to hesitate to use modern diagnostic tools.

Inaugurating the 61st annual Ayurveda seminar of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala at Charitable Hospital, Kottakkal, on Sunday (November 10), Dr. Kotecha said that Ayurvedic practitioners should not shy away from using stethoscopes, sphygmomanometers and laboratory technologies. “They are the inventions of basic science researchers. Don’t hesitate to use them,” he said.

Dr. Kotecha said that the Ayurveda community should not buckle under questions and allegations from people with cryptic agendas. “Ayurveda is not a pseudoscience. It is evidence-based. There are 43,000 publications available on the AYUSH research portal ,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, Industry department principal secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish said that the government would invite substantial contributions from the Ayurveda sector in the investors summit scheduled to be held on February 21 and 22 next year.

Mr. Hanish said that no other State in the country had got as much support from AYUSH as Kerala. “When I took over the reins of AYUSH Ministry, the aid for Kerala was ₹98 crore. It galloped to ₹178 core, and this year it crossed ₹200 crore,” he said, calling upon Dr. Kotecha to provide more funds for PS Varier Ayurveda College, Kottakkal.

During the function, Dr. Kotecha released a book titled ‘New trends in panchakarma techniques’ penned by Dr. Praveen Balakrishnan. Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee P.M. Varier presided over the function. Chief executive officer K. Harikumar welcomed the gathering. Charitable Hospital Superintendent K. Lekha delivered a vote of thanks.

In the technical session that followed, Sameer Ali Paravath, senior arthroplasty and arthroscopy consultant at Meitra Hospital, Kozhikode, spoke on ‘Current concepts of avascular necrosis – hip’.

Gikku Alias Benny, orthopaedics and proctology chief consultant at Vettukattil Ayurveda Hospital, Muvattupuzha, spoke on ‘Ayurvedic management of avascular necrosis’. Nishant Narayan, chief medical officer at Arya Vaidya Sala, shared his clinical experiences in avascular necrosis.

