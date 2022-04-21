Embezzlement: Mayor hints of action against officials

Report on possible role of staff not brought to higher-ups’ notice

The city Corporation is considering action against officials responsible for not bringing to the attention of the Mayor or the Secretary an internal probe report that pointed at the possible involvement of three more revenue wing officials in revenue fund misappropriation.

In October last year, controversies over fund misappropriation by some officials at the zonal offices had raged in the Corporation leading to protests by the Opposition and corrective steps by the Corporation, including multiple inquiries and publication of defaulters list to allay the fears of the public.

Mayor Arya Rajendran told a council meeting held on Thursday that the report was ready by April 12, but was not brought to the attention of either the Secretary or the Mayor.

The report points a finger at a revenue inspector, a clerk and an office assistant of one of the zonal offices as being possibly involved in the fund misappropriation. However, any action on the internal report will be taken only after vetting by the Secretary.

Grave lapse

Ms. Rajendran said that it was a grave lapse on the part of the officials who failed to bring the report to the attention of the higher-ups. The Secretary would conduct a probe to see whether action needed to be taken against these officials, he said.