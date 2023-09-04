Elusive tigress captured in Wayanad

September 04, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KALPETTA

An elusive tigress that triggered panic among local people at Eralottu Kunnu and Eralottu Vayal, near Moolamkavu, under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS), was captured from a human settlement on Monday morning. The tigress, aged about 12 years, had killed two domestic animals and 50-odd fowls in a poultry farm in the past few days.

A forest team, led by S. Ranjith Kumar, Assistant Wildlife Warden, had set up two cages to capture the big cat three days ago. The animal walked into a cage around 4.30 a.m. on Monday.

The predator was shifted to the forest veterinary laboratory at Sulthan Bathery on the directive of K.J. Martin Lowel, warden in charge, WWS.

Under observation

Later, the big cat was examined by a team of veterinary experts. The animal was not fit to be released in the wild as it was weak, had lost its canine teeth, and had injuries on its cheek, department sources said. It was under observation to check whether its internal organs are infected, sources said.

The animal is identified as WWS-27, a resident of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, home to more than half the number of tigers in the State.