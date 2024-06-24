Elusive tiger captured in Kerala’s Wayanad

A male tiger that triggered panic among local residents in the Kenichira area under the Chethalayath forest range in the South Wayanad forest division in Kerala was captured from a human settlement on June 23 (Sunday) night.

The big cat, aged about 10 years, had triggered panic for the past many days after it had killed several domestic animals. Its capture has come as a relief to the villagers.

Elusive male tiger that was later captured in Kerala’s Wayanad | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

A forest team, led by South Wayanad forest divisional officer P. Ranjith, set up a cage near a cattle shed, where the animal had reportedly killed a cow two days ago, at Kenichira, and the animal entered it around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Two cages set up

The officials had set up two cages at different locations to capture the animal and had installed surveillance cameras to monitor its movements. The officials also conducted a combing operation on the coffee plantations in the area in search of the animal on Sunday.

The predator was shifted to a nearby forest station at Irulam on Sunday night. It may be moved to the animal hospice and palliative care unit for big cats at Sulthan Bathery after a team of veterinary experts examine it.

Canine lost

The animal has sustained injuries and lost its left canine, Forest department sources said.

The animal’s health condition could be ascertained only after a 24-hour medical observation, Mr. Ranjith told The Hindu. The loss of its canine and the wounds might be the reason for it preying on domestic animals from human habitat, he said.

The animal is identified as Tholpetty -17, a resident of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, home to more than half the number of tigers in Kerala.

