Eloor municipality wins recognition for disabled-friendly initiatives

November 21, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - KOCHI

Eloor, which won the award instituted by the Department of Social Welfare for the best disabled-friendly municipality in the State, implemented various innovative and welfare projects for persons with disabilities in the 2022-23 fiscal.

The projects were designed to ensure the progress of disabled persons and to offer them equal opportunities in various fields, including employment and vocational skill training. The civic body had spent around ₹8.8 lakh to provide assistive devices to people with disabilities in the previous fiscal. Medical camps were held to ascertain the extent of help to be rendered to each person.

“The BUDS school for mentally challenged children figured among the key initiatives for the disabled launched by the municipality. Around 40 children are enrolled in the school, which has three teachers and a physiotherapist, besides support staff,” said A.D. Sujil, chairman, Eloor municipality.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who represents the Kalamassery constituency, has sanctioned ₹40 lakh out of the asset development fund for MLAs for the construction of a new floor at the BUDS school. “We are providing physiotherapy care to the disabled three times a week free of cost. Speech therapy is also offered through the sessions held at Government High School, Kuttikattukara. A vocational training centre is functioning close to the school campus aimed at ensuring self-employment opportunities for the disabled,” said Mr. Sujil.

Around ₹16 lakh had been distributed as scholarship to the eligible in the 2022-23 fiscal. Financial help is availed by those attending schools and persons with disabilities who are confined to their homes. Other programmes implemented for the disabled include arts fest, medical camps, and registration camps for Aadhaar enrolment.

