Eloor municipality, Cheranalloor panchayat log maximum enrolment on Haritha Mithram app

March 13, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Eloor municipality and Cheranalloor panchayat have topped the table of local bodies that recorded the maximum enrolment of households and commercial establishments under the Haritha Mithram mobile application that aims to streamline waste management in Ernakulam.

Among municipalities, Eloor achieved a total enrolment of 103.3% followed by Maradu (102.5%) and Koothattukulam (100.9%). Aluva was trailing, with a total enrolment of 54.3%, according to estimates available with the Navakeralam Karma Padhathi of the government in February. The enrolment of waste generators is the primary step in the implementation of the smart app.

The total enrolment in other municipalitiesa are: Thrikkakara (94.19%), Kothamangalam (90.15%), Piravom (90.12%), Muvattupuzha (89.17%), North Paravur (84.6%), Angamaly (78.05%), Thripunithura (78.9%), and Perumbavoor (70.9%).

In the first phase, six panchayats exceeded the 100% target, indicating that more families and institutions were brought under the enrolment process. Besides Cheranalloor, the panchayats included Edakkattuvayal (104.5%), Palakuzha (104.1%), Nedumbassery (102.4%), Amballoor (101.8%), and Chottanikkara (101.1).

The panchayats that have not been able to attain 50% of the target households and institutions included Marady (48.6%), Edathala (32.14%), Varapuzha (11%), Manjalloor (7.7%), Karukutty (6.7%), Thuravoor (4.4%), Kuzhuppilly (3.6%), and Vengola (0.6%). Officials associated with the project said efforts had been made to step up enrolment in local bodies, which had not been able to enhance the inclusion of more families and commercial establishments under the mobile app.

The app will help local bodies in tracking waste collection by Haritha Karma Sena volunteers from each house. Waste generators can pay user fee in digital mode. The project is implemented by the Haritha Keralam Mission in association with Suchitwa Mission, Clean Kerala Company, and the Local Self-Government department (LSGD). Each house will be given a QR code.

Green volunteers engaged in waste collection will scan the code using their phones. They will also get information on residences and commercial establishments that have not yet joined doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste. Data on the quantity of waste collected and fee remitted by users will be uploaded to the centralised system.

