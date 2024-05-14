Eloor municipality bats for coir geotextiles to strengthen banks of waterbodies

Eloor municipality has initiated work on strengthening the sides of ponds and streams using the eco-friendly coir ‘bhoovastra’ (geotextile) ahead of the monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The geotextile fabric has been laid along the sides of the nearly three-kilometre-long Panchathodu as part of the pond bank stabilisation efforts.

A. D Sujil, chairman of the civic body, said geotextile would be laid along the 12,600-sq.-ft area on both sides of the canal. The coir geotextile would offer natural strengthening in place of concrete and rubble, he said.

Coir geotextiles are loosely woven coir mats that can be used to strengthen the walls of rainwater harvesting pits and banks of ponds and streams. It will provide natural strengthening to the walls of ponds and streams by preventing soil erosion. The government supports such initiatives as the eco-friendly fibre is ideal for side wall stabilisation in all water conservation activities.

The municipal authorities hope that the method will help in checking soil erosion and preventing surface runoff. The Irrigation department had included the laying of coir geotextiles in an estimated ₹2-crore project, which included reconstruction of culverts and cleaning work along various canals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.