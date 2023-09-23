HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Elizabeth Antony creates flutter with testimony video

In a video released by a Christian retreat centre, she says she no longer harbours any political ill will towards BJP. It also attributes the sudden rise of her son Anil Antony in the national party to a divine intervention

September 23, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Anil Antony, son of Congress veteran A.K. Antony, with Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal after the former joined the BJP in April.

Anil Antony, son of Congress veteran A.K. Antony, with Union Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal after the former joined the BJP in April. | Photo Credit: -

A video clipping that shows Elizabeth Antony, wife of veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony, stating that she no longer harbours any political ill will towards the Bharatiya Janata Party has created a flutter in political circles.

The video, released by the Kreupasanam Marian Shrine, a Christian retreat centre under the Catholic diocese of Alappuzha in Kerala, also shows Ms. Antony attributing the sudden rise of her son Anil Antony in the national party to a divine intervention. She also credits St. Mary for the inclusion of her husband on the Congress Working Committee, besides his recovery from various ailments.

According to her, Mr. Antony could overcome his initial shock and eventually accept the entry of his son in the BJP with composure due to divine blessings.

“Joining politics was the biggest dream of both my sons but with the Chintan Shivir of the Congress adopting a resolution against dynasty politics, it posed a barrier to the entry of my children into politics even if they try hard,” she said.

As per her statement, her son was approached by the Prime Minister’s Office with an offer to join the BJP. “My son called me and said he got a call from the Prime Minister’s Office asking to join the BJP. He was told that there would be many opportunities for him in the BJP. We have been staunch believers of the Congress and lived for the party all our life . So I prayed to Mary to show a way for his future... My disdain and disgust towards the BJP were gone. St. Mary has given me a new heart,” she said.

The Congress and the BJP leadership are yet to respond to Ms. Antony’s statement. “I think we should not attach much significance to her statements. Mr. Antony, as foremost leader of the Congress, is no way responsible for such statements by his wife,” observed Cheriyan Philip, a senior Congress leader and a close associate of Mr. Antony.

Anil Antony joined the BJP in April this year, months after quitting the Congress following a spat with the party leadership over a documentary by the BBC. Last month, he was appointed national spokesperson of the ruling party.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.