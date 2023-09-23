Elizabeth Antony creates flutter with testimony video

September 23, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A video clipping that shows Elizabeth Antony, wife of veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony, stating that she no longer harbours any political ill will towards the Bharatiya Janata Party has created a flutter in political circles.

The video, released by the Kreupasanam Marian Shrine, a Christian retreat centre under the Catholic diocese of Alappuzha in Kerala, also shows Ms. Antony attributing the sudden rise of her son Anil Antony in the national party to a divine intervention. She also credits St. Mary for the inclusion of her husband on the Congress Working Committee, besides his recovery from various ailments.

According to her, Mr. Antony could overcome his initial shock and eventually accept the entry of his son in the BJP with composure due to divine blessings.

“Joining politics was the biggest dream of both my sons but with the Chintan Shivir of the Congress adopting a resolution against dynasty politics, it posed a barrier to the entry of my children into politics even if they try hard,” she said.

As per her statement, her son was approached by the Prime Minister’s Office with an offer to join the BJP. “My son called me and said he got a call from the Prime Minister’s Office asking to join the BJP. He was told that there would be many opportunities for him in the BJP. We have been staunch believers of the Congress and lived for the party all our life . So I prayed to Mary to show a way for his future... My disdain and disgust towards the BJP were gone. St. Mary has given me a new heart,” she said.

The Congress and the BJP leadership are yet to respond to Ms. Antony’s statement. “I think we should not attach much significance to her statements. Mr. Antony, as foremost leader of the Congress, is no way responsible for such statements by his wife,” observed Cheriyan Philip, a senior Congress leader and a close associate of Mr. Antony.

Anil Antony joined the BJP in April this year, months after quitting the Congress following a spat with the party leadership over a documentary by the BBC. Last month, he was appointed national spokesperson of the ruling party.