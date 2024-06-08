Eleventh session of the 15th Kerala Assembly to begin on Monday

The 11th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly will begin on Monday. The 28-day session is aimed mainly at holding detailed discussions on the demands for grants in the 2024-25 State Budget that was presented in February and passing them.

On the opening day, the Kerala Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill and the Kerala Municipality (Amendment) Bill will be presented and referred to the Subject Committee, Speaker A.N. Shamseer said here on Saturday, briefing the media on the session.

The amendments are required for the delimitation of local body wards in the State. In May, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, citing the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls, had declined the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s request to promulgate an ordinance for establishing a delimitation commission.

Thirteen days of the session will be set apart for discussing and passing the demands for grants in the Budget. Five days will be earmarked for private members’ business and eight days, for government business. Appropriation Bills concerning the first batch of Demands for Supplementary Grants will be passed in the upcoming session.

After the first three days of the 11th session, the Assembly will take a break till June 18 and reconvene on June 19. The Business Advisory Committee will finalise the schedule for the remaining days. The 11th session will come to a close on July 25.

Till June 17

MLAs who contested the Lok Sabha polls and won have time till June 17 to decide on vacating their seats in the Assembly, Mr. Shamseer said. Minister for SC/ST Welfare and Devaswoms K. Radhakrishnan of the CPI(M) and Congress MLA Shafi Parambil had contested and won the Lok Sabha polls. Section 91 of the Conduct of Elections Rules requires the individual to resign from any one of the seats within 14 days from the date of his/her election. The Lok Sabha poll results were declared on June 4.

The fourth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha will be held at the Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members’ Lounge of the Assembly complex from June 13-15, Mr. Shamseer said.