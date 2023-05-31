ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven workers injured in lightning in Thodupuzha

May 31, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven workers of a quarry unit suffered injuries in lighting at Thodupuzha in Idukki on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 3.30 p.m. at a granite quarry at Kachirappara, near Alakode, in Thodupuzha.

According to local natives, when it started to rain, the workers moved to a temporary shed near the quarry when they were struck by lightning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured are Munnar resident Prakash (18), Kollam resident Akhilesh (25), Erumeli resident Ashwin Madhu (22), Tamil Nadu residents Dharmalingam (31), Vijay (31), Surya (20), Jayan (35), Poopara resident Raja (45), Marayur resident Madhanaraj (22), Perumbavoor residents Ashokan (50) and John (32).

The injured were admitted to three private hospitals in Thodupuzha. Out of 11, three workers suffered burn injuries. A lorry driver, Jobin Jose, who was in the shed, narrowly escaped. He and others rushed the injured workers to a private hospital.

The temporary shed was also damaged in the lightning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US