Eleven workers injured in lightning in Thodupuzha

May 31, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - IDUKKI

Eleven workers of a quarry unit suffered injuries in lighting at Thodupuzha in Idukki on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 3.30 p.m. at a granite quarry at Kachirappara, near Alakode, in Thodupuzha.

According to local natives, when it started to rain, the workers moved to a temporary shed near the quarry when they were struck by lightning.

The injured are Munnar resident Prakash (18), Kollam resident Akhilesh (25), Erumeli resident Ashwin Madhu (22), Tamil Nadu residents Dharmalingam (31), Vijay (31), Surya (20), Jayan (35), Poopara resident Raja (45), Marayur resident Madhanaraj (22), Perumbavoor residents Ashokan (50) and John (32).

The injured were admitted to three private hospitals in Thodupuzha. Out of 11, three workers suffered burn injuries. A lorry driver, Jobin Jose, who was in the shed, narrowly escaped. He and others rushed the injured workers to a private hospital.

The temporary shed was also damaged in the lightning.

