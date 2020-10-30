Eleven ITIs declared green

Greening drive being implemented by Haritha Keralam Mission

Minister for Labour and Skills T.P. Ramakrishnan announced completion of the first phase of the green campus project implemented at State government’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) on Friday.

Eleven ITIs were declared green in the first phase of the project, implemented by the Haritha Keralam Mission.

In his address, the Minister said the State was making a serious attempt to conserve nature and reclaim the agricultural tradition, and it was a matter of pride that ITI students, trainers, and other employees were able to become a part of this responsibility.

Skill army

The greening drive is being implemented at many institutions by the Haritha Keralam Mission with the support of local self-government institutions. The mission and the Industrial Training Department first joined hands during the 2018 floods. The skill army set up at the ITIs then was a significant step. Discussion held as a follow-up to making the skill army a permanent mechanism led to the idea of greening campuses, a statement here said.

The ITIs delcared green include the Women’s ITI at Kazhakuttam, Chanthanathoppe, Chenneerkara, Kattappana, women’s ITI at Chalakudy, Malampuzha, Vaniyamkulam, women’s ITI at Kozhikode, Kalpetta, Areekode, and Pulloor.

Vegetable cultivation, floral garden, green garden, green islets, fish farming, rainwater harvesting, biogas plant, and waste management were implemented as part of the project. Costford is implementing the project at three more ITIs in the first phase.

The Minister said the project would be extended to all the ITIs in the State. The green campus project will become a model for all educational institutions.